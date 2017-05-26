“A new study has found that your device of choice may influence how you make moral decisions when using it,” Stacy Liberatore reports for The Daily Mail. “Researchers have discovered that people who opt for a smartphone over a PC are more likely to make rational and unemotional decisions when met with a moral dilemma on their phone – whereas desktop users base their actions on intuition.”

“The team has suggested that this was a result of the increased time pressures and psychological distance that occur with a smartphone,” Liberatore reports. “The study, which is said to be one of the first, was conducted by City, University of London and explored how the digital age has impacted our moral judgments.”

“Researchers recruited 1,010 people and gave them a well-known moral dilemma known as the ‘Trolley Problem,'” Liberatore reports. “Researchers recruited 1,010 people and gave them a well-known moral dilemma known as the ‘Trolley Problem.’ The Trolley Problem is setup as a scenario that forces the person to make a choice to save the life of one or a larger group of people… the study suggests that even under conditions of time pressure, some digital contexts – such as using a smartphone -could trigger utilitarian decision-making.”

