“Marissa Mayer will pocket $186 million when Verizon fully acquires Yahoo next month — in yet another example of a CEO being paid for luck rather than performance,” Steven Clifford writes for The New York Post. “Yahoo’s core business stagnated under Meyer’s leadership. However, when she took the job, she inherited Yahoo’s 15 percent stake in Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce colossus. Alibaba’s increasing value caused Yahoo stock to double over her five-year tenure. And so Meyer will be rewarded handsomely for the stocks and options she holds in her company — for essentially doing nothing. This is how ‘pay-for-performance’ works in corporate America.”

“‘Pay-for-luck’ means that CEO performance and rewards are completely divorced. The Wall Street Journal’s 2014 pay survey found that only one of the 10 highest-paid CEOs ranked among the top 10 percent by investor performance. Five rigorous academic studies have found little, or even negative correlation between CEO pay and performance,” Clifford writes.

“If people understood the insane level of true CEO pay, maybe things would change. The Securities and Exchange Commission should require companies to disclose true CEO pay with gains on stock and options included.

“If that happened, the resulting outrage might become so intense that boards and politicians would seriously consider curbing excessive CEO compensation. My favorite remedy is a luxury tax, a levy used by Major League Baseball to control player salaries,” Clifford writes. “The IRS should do the same to corporations. For every dollar over $6 million that a company pays an executive, it should pay a dollar in luxury tax to the US government. This would include all forms of compensation including gains on stock options and golden parachutes.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]