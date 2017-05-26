“Bridgett, who manages a boatyard in Pwllheli, North Wales, lost a finger when the nut struck and smashed her phone, and her husband Steve, 45, said she was ‘very lucky to be alive,'” Topping reports. “He said he believed the smashed phone had slowed down the nut, and diverted its trajectory. Bridgett, who was at the concert with her daughter and her daughter’s friend, sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured ankle and a large wound on her thigh. She had surgery on Tuesday and was due to have another operation.”
“Her husband said: ‘The fact that she was on the phone at the time probably saved her life. The nut has hit her phone, which has more than likely not only diverted it but also slowed it down considerably,'” Topping reports. “‘This may seem a bit graphic but at the end of the day it’s a reality,” said her husband. ‘She will make a full recovery although I don’t think the finger will grow back.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good to see the husband’s sence of humor is somehow still intact.
Thankfully, Apple’s iPhone helped save another life.
We expect Apple will be contacting the Bridgett’s to replace Lisa’s iPhone with any model she chooses.
