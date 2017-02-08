“Although my dead phone was an Android, I figured that Apple would be my best route to get re-connected, so I bought an iPhone 7 Plus in San Francisco… I also decided to buy an Apple Watch Series 2,” Krigsman reports. “Fast forward about three months, and I’m enjoying life in the Apple ecosystem. The Apple Watch is frustrating at times, but the notifications work, it’s waterproof, and the built-in heart rate sensor is accurate.”
“One of the third-party apps I installed is called HeartWatch, which gathers sensor data from the Apple Watch and presents a richer view than Apple’s activity tracking software. Several weeks ago, I started receiving odd alerts from HeartWatch, saying my heart rate was elevated at certain times,” Krigsman reports. “Sensor data reported by HeartWatch made me aware of a potentially dangerous condition of which I was otherwise absolutely unaware…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Looks like Apple Watch saved yet another life!
Welcome into the light, switcher, and good health to you!
