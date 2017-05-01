“The fishermen ran into rough seas about four miles off the coast of Key Biscayne Saturday morning,” WFTX-TV reports. “Police said one of the boaters couldn’t use his phone’s screen to call 911, so he turned to Siri for help.”
“‘They had an iPhone 7, which I’m learning today is waterproof. However, he couldn’t touch the screen with his fingers because they were cold, but he used Siri to call 911,’ said Sgt. James Barrett,” WFTX-TV reports.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple technology saves three more lives!
