“Not only is the iPhone 8 release looming on the horizon, but people seem to be forgetting that we’re about to jump head-first into a hyper-fast world of 5G connectivity, and Apple is already keen on getting in on the action.,” Yoni Heisler reports for BGR.

“On Tuesday afternoon, Apple applied for an experimental license from the FCC to test next-gen 5G wireless technologies, according to a recent report,” Heisler reports. “Apple indicates that it plans to test 5G technologies in two locations in controlled facilities, one in Cupertino and another in Milpitas, California.”

“Apple’s application also notes that it ‘will conduct its experiments for a period not to exceed 12 months,'” Heisler reports. “Consequently, it stands to reason that the 2019 iPhone 9 will be the first iPhone Apple bestows with 5G connectivity.”

