“On Tuesday afternoon, Apple applied for an experimental license from the FCC to test next-gen 5G wireless technologies, according to a recent report,” Heisler reports. “Apple indicates that it plans to test 5G technologies in two locations in controlled facilities, one in Cupertino and another in Milpitas, California.”
“Apple’s application also notes that it ‘will conduct its experiments for a period not to exceed 12 months,'” Heisler reports. “Consequently, it stands to reason that the 2019 iPhone 9 will be the first iPhone Apple bestows with 5G connectivity.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Why would anybody ever want to upgrade their iPhone 8?
5G, that’s why.
SEE ALSO:
U.S. FCC Chairman moves to open 5G floodgates – June 20, 2016
Apple and Ericsson to develop 5G phones – December 21, 2015