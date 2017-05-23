Simon writes, “In many ways, Today at Apple, which launched this past weekend at all of Apple’s 495 retail stores, is the culmination of that strategy.”
“While Today at Apple might seem like a ho-hum affair, the pilot program is the company’s first step in spurring growth,” Simon writes. “While Apple is surely working on several new products that it will announce later in the year, its retail strategy is as important to its growth as the next iPhone or iPad.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Today at Apple will be a great success. Leveraging the Apple Stores, something none of Apple’s competitors have in any significant quantity, and establishing yet another point of differentiation for the Apple ecosystem, is a smart move by retail head Angela Ahrendts.
