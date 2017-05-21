“Last week, Apple unveiled its Today at Apple concept. This involves concerts and free classes at Apple stores. Its spirit is to entice you in, not to buy products but to be part of the brand, and to allow the brand to be part of you,” Chris Matyszczyk writes for CNET. “It’s hard to overstate how important this actually may be, because it’s an example of Apple anticipating the world as it’s becoming, not as it is or was.”

“Look at the Today at Apple ad launched last week and you won’t see one instance of selling and buying,” Matyszczyk writes. “As online purchase becomes normal for just about every product on earth, the concept of a physical store ceases to revolve around basic transactions… So what will the stores now be for? For everything that happens when you’re not buying the product. They’ll exist to bind you to the brand on a more consistent basis, not just when a new iPhone launches or your old iPhone needs fixing. They’ll exist to make you believe Apple isn’t a brand that sells products, but a club to which you’ve purchased membership.”

Matyszczyk writes, “Look back in a few years’ time and I fancy you’ll find that this launch seems like the stamp of a new direction, one in which people’s relationship with Apple materially changed, far more than it did with the launch of the iPhone 8.”

