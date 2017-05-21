“Look at the Today at Apple ad launched last week and you won’t see one instance of selling and buying,” Matyszczyk writes. “As online purchase becomes normal for just about every product on earth, the concept of a physical store ceases to revolve around basic transactions… So what will the stores now be for? For everything that happens when you’re not buying the product. They’ll exist to bind you to the brand on a more consistent basis, not just when a new iPhone launches or your old iPhone needs fixing. They’ll exist to make you believe Apple isn’t a brand that sells products, but a club to which you’ve purchased membership.”
Matyszczyk writes, “Look back in a few years’ time and I fancy you’ll find that this launch seems like the stamp of a new direction, one in which people’s relationship with Apple materially changed, far more than it did with the launch of the iPhone 8.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If a reworked retail initiative – has everyone forgotten that Apple Stores have offered free workshops since inception? – is Apple’s “biggest launch of the year,” sell your shares ASAP.
The Apple stores offer an amazing new way to buy a computer. Rather than just hear about megahertz and megabytes, customers can now learn and experience the things they can actually do with a computer, like make movies, burn custom music CDs, and publish their digital photos on a personal website. — Apple CEO Steve Jobs announcing the opening of Apple’s first retail stores, May 15, 2001So, what’s next? Are the Apple Stores’ too-high, leg-dangling, thrombosis-inducing tree planters* going to save the rainforest?
Chris, let’s try to get a grip on reality, shall we? This world is drowning in more than enough fevered, delusional hyperbole already.
* If the tree’s rootball requirements are too high to accommodate ergonomic seating for anyone other than Shaquille O’Neal, then the design concept fails. Ditch the idea. Don’t go off on a merry hunt for soft corinthian leather on which to blow some more budget while claiming U.S. patent on it.
SEE ALSO:
‘Today at Apple’ bringing new experiences to every Apple Store – April 25, 2017
Apple is overhauling its stores, and wants them to be the new Starbucks, says Angela Ahrendts – April 25, 2017