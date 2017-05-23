“Obviously, what kind of computer a person needs depends upon a variety of factors that range from budget to experience to requirements,” Mincey writes. “Mac notebook sales have been growing while iPad and Mac desktops have not. I have a solution for every one of Apple’s current product ills.”
“Apple needs to change the iPad Pro to be a complete device, including built-in but detachable keyboard. Plus, Apple needs to add trackpad and mouse support and an easier to manage file system,” Mincey writes. “the new MacBook Air should come in a single size; 12-inches of Retina display should suffice. No Intel Inside, either. This $899 touchscreen Mac would have an Apple designed ARM CPU inside. Nope, it won’t run Windows. Nope, it only uses apps from the Mac App Store…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Interesting ideas, but both of them leads back to the theoretical devices about which we’ve asked many times over the past few years:
Who’s in the market for a 12.9-inch device that’s an OS X-powered MacBook when docked with its keyboard base and an iOS-powered iPad when undocked?
As we wrote in January: Here’s an idea: Apple could sell iPad Pros as they do now, and for those wanting a “Mac,” Apple could sell them the macOS-powered display-less keyboard/trackpad/cpu/RAM/SSD/battery base unit. Attach your iPad for the display and off you go, you Mac-headed truck driver! Plus, you get to use the iPad’s battery, too, extending battery life to provide a truly all-day battery for portable Mac users. Detach the display and you get your iOS-powered iPad back, same as always.
Too outside the box? We’d love to be able to take our 12-inch iPad Pro, mate it with this theoretical Mac base unit, and turn it into a portable Mac. Right now, we carry 12-inch iPad Pros and MacBooks in our backpacks. Guess what’s redundant? Right, the displays. We don’t need to carry two screens on the road. The iPad Pro’s screen would do just fine, thanks.
Buy the Mac base on its own (for those who already have 12.9-inch iPad Pros) or buy it as part of a package (get a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro at a nice discount when you buy it with the Mac base). Imagine if Apple had unveiled this headless MacBook that you use with your iPad at their iPad event last fall. How many more 12-inch iPad Pro sales would such a product have generated? Enough to return iPad to unit sales growth, we bet. And, how many more Macs would have been sold, too?