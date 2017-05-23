“You need a computer. What should you buy? Mac or Windows? MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac, or Mac Pro? Or, iPad Pro? Apple gives customers a few choices, but maybe not the best choices,” Jeffrey Mincey writes for Mac360. “I have a few to share.”

“Obviously, what kind of computer a person needs depends upon a variety of factors that range from budget to experience to requirements,” Mincey writes. “Mac notebook sales have been growing while iPad and Mac desktops have not. I have a solution for every one of Apple’s current product ills.”

“Apple needs to change the iPad Pro to be a complete device, including built-in but detachable keyboard. Plus, Apple needs to add trackpad and mouse support and an easier to manage file system,” Mincey writes. “the new MacBook Air should come in a single size; 12-inches of Retina display should suffice. No Intel Inside, either. This $899 touchscreen Mac would have an Apple designed ARM CPU inside. Nope, it won’t run Windows. Nope, it only uses apps from the Mac App Store…”

