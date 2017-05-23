“Apple Inc. insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th,” Daniel Jordon reports for Sports Perspectives. “The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $3,914,148.48.”

“Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,637,808.64,” Jordon reports. “The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.”

“The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th,” Jordon reports. “Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend.”

