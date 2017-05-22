“What’s the best alternative to Microsoft Office on the Mac?” Lory Gil writes for iMore. “If you’ve recently ditched the PC, here’s how to ditch Office as well!”

“If you’ve been thinking about switching away from the Office productivity suite, there are alternatives that offer many of the features you love in Microsoft’s programs, plus some features you can’t get anywhere else,” Gil writes. “Apple’s alternative to Office is iWork. It’s the most comparable alternative to Microsoft’s productivity suite, only it comes free with every Mac. The interface is different, and will take some time to get used to, but if you’re really interested in kicking Office to the curb, the iWork suite is the best alternative on Mac.”

“OpenOffice by Apache is probably the most similar to Microsoft Office in look and design,” Gil writes. “If you’re looking for an alternative to Microsoft Office that looks and works pretty much exactly the same, but doesn’t cost a dime, OpenOffice is for you.”

