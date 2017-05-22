“If you use iCloud for email, calendar events, or contacts with any apps other than those made by Apple, and you haven’t upgraded the security on your account to use two-factor authentication (2FA), syncing and other interaction will fail starting June 15,” Glenn Fleishman explains for Macworld.

“That’s when Apple imposes a new security requirement that requires unique passwords for all third-party software that works with iCloud accounts,” Fleishman writes. “That includes apps like BusyContacts, Fantastical, and Thunderbird, to name a few of hundreds, as well as online services that sync with iCloud or retrieve email.”

“That sounds a lot more secure, but there’s less there than meets the eye. Apple’s method of allowing third-party access has significant flaws in containing abuse if one of these unique passwords gets discovered,” Fleishman writes. “There’s a better way with its own set of problems, but Apple doesn’t appear to be moving in that direction.”

