“That’s when Apple imposes a new security requirement that requires unique passwords for all third-party software that works with iCloud accounts,” Fleishman writes. “That includes apps like BusyContacts, Fantastical, and Thunderbird, to name a few of hundreds, as well as online services that sync with iCloud or retrieve email.”
“That sounds a lot more secure, but there’s less there than meets the eye. Apple’s method of allowing third-party access has significant flaws in containing abuse if one of these unique passwords gets discovered,” Fleishman writes. “There’s a better way with its own set of problems, but Apple doesn’t appear to be moving in that direction.”
MacDailyNews Take: Use two-factor verification for Apple ID to keep your personal information as secure as possible. More info here.
Always use unique passwords and use Apple’s Keychain Access and iCloud Keychain to create and manage them. When used properly, it works like a dream.