“Vevo revamped its app for Apple TV with a design it plans to trickle out to other streaming boxes later this year, aimed at displacing music-only apps for TV like Pandora,” Joan E. Solsman reports for CNET. “‘We wanted a flagship example of what we could do,’ Vevo CEO Erik Huggers said at an unveiling.”

“The app plays to a small but growing segment of how consumers are watching digital video,” Solsman reports. “For Vevo, connected TVs represent less than 10 percent of views but are its biggest growth segment.”

“Vevo’s new design includes elements familiar to people using its mobile app: artist stations, a hub for genres, and playlists curated to suit time of day and your personal preferences,” Solsman reports. “Important for a TV app, the new design adds the ability to browse while continuing to listen to what’s playing, and to get a preview of what’s inside a playlist selection by playing short, soundfree clips of the what is in queue.”

“The new app now serves up curated playlists that also take cues from contexts — music videos suggested on a Tuesday morning may look different from those served up on a Saturday afternoon,” Janko Roettgers reports for Variety.

“Vevo is also banking on using the TV app to get people to watch some of its original programming, which the company has been putting a bigger focus on,” Roettgers reports. “Late last year, Vevo hired The Fader’s former content VP Joseph Patel as its new VP of Original Programming.”

Roettgers reports, “One of the first pieces produced under Patel’s helm was a mini documentary about the roots of rising RnB star Khalid. Said Hall: ‘We are starting to have a lot more of this longer-form programming.'”

