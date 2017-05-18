“Today the US Patent & Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple that delivers quite the punch,” HJack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “The inventions in the filing cover a new Apple Watch Design and a possible HDTV.”

“Back in 2012 Patently Apple reported on the Corning’s new highly flexible and strong ‘Willow Glass,'” Purcher reports. “Apple notes in today’s patent filing that ‘one exemplary flexible glass substrate is manufactured under the tradename WILLOW glass by Corning Incorporated located in Corning, N.Y.’ … We’re able to see an all-new watch design that includes a single continuous flexible display covering both the face and the band.”



“Kind of timely, considering we just posted a report titled ‘Apple Awards Corning First Investment from their Advanced Manufacturing Fund as Promised,'” Purcher reports. “The mention of an HDTV is kind of timely as well considering that Foxconn is likely to announce a large panel display plant in the U.S. later this year, an idea that was first presented to President-Elect Trump back in early January.”

“Whatever kind of ‘television’ Apple is contemplating, it may not be conventional,” Purcher reports. “For one thing, it’ll contain a flexible battery.”

