“This month saw Apple declare one of its MacBooks obsolete,” Ewen Spence writes for Forbes. “The final ‘white’ MacBook with the plastic casing has passed through the system and is now considered a relic. Those out in the wild will not magically stop working, but repairs are going to be uneconomical compared to buying a replacement.”

“Curiously Apple could not do this on a global scale as a number of territories have consumer protection laws that backs up an expected lifespan of a product in excess of Apple’s preferred duration – which is exactly why these laws in place,” Spence writes. “Inside these moves you can see Apple’s strategy for the Mac computers take shape, especially the MacBook and MacBook Pro machines. How often can Tim Cook and his team get consumers to buy a new Mac?”

Spence writes, “If Apple can create two blocks of macOS fans, with half buying a new macOS machine in years divisible by four, and the other half in the even year that lands in the middle of that cycle, it will have replicated the successful formula that has seen the iPhone generate significant growth and revenue for Apple over the years.”

