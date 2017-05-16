“Curiously Apple could not do this on a global scale as a number of territories have consumer protection laws that backs up an expected lifespan of a product in excess of Apple’s preferred duration – which is exactly why these laws in place,” Spence writes. “Inside these moves you can see Apple’s strategy for the Mac computers take shape, especially the MacBook and MacBook Pro machines. How often can Tim Cook and his team get consumers to buy a new Mac?”
Spence writes, “If Apple can create two blocks of macOS fans, with half buying a new macOS machine in years divisible by four, and the other half in the even year that lands in the middle of that cycle, it will have replicated the successful formula that has seen the iPhone generate significant growth and revenue for Apple over the years.”
MacDailyNews Take: Specious poppycock.
Apple obsoletes products when they become obsolete. Laws blocking such routine tagging do not make the products any less obsolete.
As for “sneaky strategies,” this is now a company that’s letting the Mac Pro languish for over four years by the time a new usable, salable one finally appears. When it comes to Macs, assuming they have much of a strategy at all is a stretch.
They may be in the process of developing a Mac strategy again, as they’re likely tired of hearing how royally they screwed up the Mac (especially on the desktop) through paralyzed mismanagement and also due to the fact that, despite Apple’s best efforts and even with old product on the shelves, Mac sales are again on the rise YOY.