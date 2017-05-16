“Apple Inc. plans to announce an update to its laptop lineup at an annual conference for app developers in early June, a move that could help offset new competition from Microsoft Corp. as well as declining iPad sales,” Mark Gurman and Alex Webb report for Bloomberg.

“Apple is planning three new laptops, according to people familiar with the matter. The MacBook Pro will get a faster Kaby Lake processor from Intel Corp., said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss internal planning,” Gurman and Alex Webb report. “Apple is also working on a new version of the 12-inch MacBook with a faster Intel chip. The company has also considered updating the aging 13-inch MacBook Air with a new processor as sales of the laptop, Apple’s cheapest, remain surprisingly strong, one of the people said.”

“The updated MacBook Pro would look much the same as the latest model and mostly differ in internal architecture, one of the people said,” Gurman and Alex Webb report. “The planned upgrades wouldn’t mark a major step forward for Apple’s notebook lineup, but they will demonstrate the company’s dedication to a product that has been criticized by the Mac faithful over the past few years.”

