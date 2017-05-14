“MP3, the digital audio coding format, changed the way we listen to music and drove the adoption of countless new devices over the last couple of decades,” Rhett Jones reports for Gizmodo. “And now, it’s dead.”

“The developer of the format announced this week that it has officially terminated its licensing program,” Jones reports. “The actual ownership history of the various patent rights involved in MP3 technology is complicated and messy. But the Fraunhofer Institute has claimed the right to license certain MP3 patents to software developers who want to ‘distribute and/or sell decoders and/or encoders’ for it.”

“The decision is largely symbolic, but it’s kind of like when all manufacturers start installing CD-ROMs instead of floppy drives,” Jones reports. “There will be some stragglers who still support the MP3 but newer formats will be the standard. AAC — or ‘Advanced Audio Coding,’ — was developed in part by the Fraunhofer Institute and is considered the standard today.”

