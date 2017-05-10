“The iPhone 8 has been rumored to have a front and back glass design for a while, and now new images have surfaced the may show the glass used on the rear casing for a ‘2017’ iPhone,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “If the leak is accurate, the glass material could be the same as some Apple Watch models.”

“There are a few reasons to be skeptical about the latest leak, however, which appears to originate on Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo and was submitted to leak aggregator Slashleaks,” Hall reports. “For starters, the Slashleaks post claims the leaked part is used for a 2017 iPhone SE and not the iPhone 8 which is actually expected to feature a glass back.”

Hall reports, “It’s possible the glass casing, which claims to be Ion-X glass like aluminum Apple Watch models, could be used for the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s this year.”

