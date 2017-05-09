The FileMaker Platform includes everything needed to create, share, and run custom apps for business teams. This simplifies and accelerates the design and delivery of custom apps for mobile, cloud and on-premises deployments.
The FileMaker 16 Platform packs powerful, sophisticated new features that help teams solve business problems quickly and easily.
Updates include:
• Mobility: The addition of animations and transitions with scripts provide visual cues to help orient users as they navigate through their custom apps on the FileMaker Go app. Enhanced signature capture for the FileMaker Go app allows users to sign documents on iPad and iPhone just as they would on a paper form.
• Integration: Easily exchange data with other web services and applications using enhanced cURL options and predefined JSON functions in FileMaker Pro.
• Development: The new Layout Objects window provides a hierarchical list of all objects in a layout. This makes it easy to make changes to an object without having to ungroup the entire set of objects.
• Scalability: Custom apps accessed via FileMaker WebDirect now can be used by up to 500 users simultaneously, making it easier to share data with an entire team.
• Security: Simplified credential management with OAuth 2.0 using third-party authentication providers improves security and safety of custom apps. Existing Amazon, Google or Microsoft Azure account credentials now can be used to log into FileMaker-based custom apps.
“Today’s leaders empower their teams with the tools they need to quickly adapt as their needs change. The FileMaker 16 Platform builds on our track record of success, providing customers with the latest features, enabling them to create great apps that work across iPad, iPhone, Windows, Mac and the web,” Ann Monroe, vice president of worldwide marketing, FileMaker, Inc., said in a statement.
Source: FileMaker, Inc.
MacDailyNews Take: There’s nothing like FileMaker for managing and seamlessly sharing information across iPad, iPhone, Windows, Mac, and the web.