Epstein asks, “iPhone users, can you even imagine what life would be like if the majority of those active iOS devices were running iOS 8 from all the way back in 2014?”
“Well guess what: that’s exactly what life is like for Android users,” Epstein writes. “The most widely used version of Android as of yesterday is Android Lollipop, which was released to the public on November 12th, 2014. Ugh… We all know exactly why the Android ecosystem exists as it does. But the issue of Android fragmentation is no less problematic today than it was when it first presented itself.”
MacDailyNews Take: They, and we, call it Fragmandroid for reason. It’s a major reason why Android settlers can’t have the nicest things, besides the bad karma that comes from supporting crooks, of course.
Here’s what Google’s Android looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
And, here’s what cellphones looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
