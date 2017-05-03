“We’re now five months into 2017, and Apple’s new iOS 11 platform is about one month away from being released as a beta,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “iOS 10, Apple’s most recent public software release, is currently installed on about 80% of active iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch devices.”

Epstein asks, “iPhone users, can you even imagine what life would be like if the majority of those active iOS devices were running iOS 8 from all the way back in 2014?”

“Well guess what: that’s exactly what life is like for Android users,” Epstein writes. “The most widely used version of Android as of yesterday is Android Lollipop, which was released to the public on November 12th, 2014. Ugh… We all know exactly why the Android ecosystem exists as it does. But the issue of Android fragmentation is no less problematic today than it was when it first presented itself.”

