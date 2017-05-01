“There will be an awful lot of people in the market for a new iPhone come September,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes reports for ZDNet.

“According to data released by analytics firm Localytics, Apple’s next iPhone could benefit from a massive upgrade wave as owners of the hugely popular iPhone 6 begin looking for a new handset,” Kingsley-Hughes reports. “The data shows that 28 percent of iPhone users are running the iPhone 6, and come September these devices will begin hitting the three-year-old mark, with another 15.7 percent running the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5s models.”

Kingsley-Hughes reports, “The iPhone 6 was a big hit for Apple (and a release that itself triggered a huge upgrade wave for the company), [so] the numbers are looking good for Apple.”

