“According to data released by analytics firm Localytics, Apple’s next iPhone could benefit from a massive upgrade wave as owners of the hugely popular iPhone 6 begin looking for a new handset,” Kingsley-Hughes reports. “The data shows that 28 percent of iPhone users are running the iPhone 6, and come September these devices will begin hitting the three-year-old mark, with another 15.7 percent running the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5s models.”
Kingsley-Hughes reports, “The iPhone 6 was a big hit for Apple (and a release that itself triggered a huge upgrade wave for the company), [so] the numbers are looking good for Apple.”
Read more, and see the quarterly iPhone unit sales graph, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It always amazes us how many older iPhones are still in use.
The only thing that will limit sales of “iPhone 8” is Apple’s ability to make enough units to satisfy demand.