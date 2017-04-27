“As computer components get faster and more powerful, you may find yourself wondering if your once top-of-the-line Mac Pro can be king again with a little help from a hardware component upgrade,” Anthony Casella writes for iMore.

“I decided to take an early 2009 Mac Pro and see if a GPU upgrade could bring this once beastly computer back to being on top once more,” Casella writes. “My inspiration came from NVIDIA’s announcement for Mac support for their latest and greatest GPU lineup. The 10xx series, with the uber powerful Titan Xp as its flagship, is the fastest gaming GPU on the market today.”

“Although the Mac Pro has 2 old but venerable 2.26GHz Quad-Core Intel Xeon 5500 series processors, I figured that even if they weren’t powerful enough to keep the 1080 ti fed with data, the 8 cores could make up for some of the performance deficiencies,” Casella writes. “More on that later.”

