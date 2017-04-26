“Creative leaders ask empowering questions and their answers can guide the brand for years,” Carmine Gallo writes for Forbes. “Steve Jobs asked better questions and his vision continues to inspire Apple today.”

“When Apple opened its first store in 2001, many experts thought it was a crazy idea. Skeptics misjudged its success because they were crunching numbers instead of considering experiences. The critics were correct that — compared to its peers — Apple would have to generate a lot more money per square foot to pay for its expensive space in shopping malls. What they didn’t realize is that Jobs and his team didn’t set out to sell computers,” Gallo writes. “Most computer makers asked, ‘How do we move metal and sell boxes?’ Jobs asked, ‘How do we enrich lives?'”

“The vision—enriching lives—has served as the Apple store’s true north for 15 years. It’s still at the heart of the company’s vision as it embarks on the most significant redesign since the stores first opened,” Gallo writes. “When [Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail Angela] Ahrendts first introduced the concept behind the redesigned stores, she said the position of the Creative Pro was inspired by Jobs’ philosophy that Apple is ‘technology married with the liberal arts.'”

