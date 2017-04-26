“The screenshot shows the iPhone 8 registering a single-core score of 4,537 and a multi-core score of 8,975 on the Geekbench 4 benchmark, which measures overall performance,” Spoonauer reports. “The S8 notched 1,846 on the single-core test and 6,295 on the multi-core portion.”
“If this benchmark is to be believed, the iPhone 8 will be almost 2.5 times faster when performing single tasks and 43 percent faster when it comes to multitasking performance,” Spoonauer reports. “To put the iPhone 8’s supposed performance edge in perspective, its result would also outgun the Dell XPS 13 laptop. The Core i5 model scored 7,159, and the Core i7 version notched 7,915.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in December 2015:
The more vertical integration, the better! So-called competitors will only fall further and further behind.
