Apple’s “iPhone 8 is shaping up to be a beast when it comes to the raw performance of its chipset,” GSMArena reports. “Today a leaked screenshot surfaced in China purporting to depict the results obtained by the iPhone 8 after running Geekbench 4.0.”

“The iPhone 8 has absolutely destroyed the competition,” GSMArena reports. “Its single-core score of 4,537 is 30% better than what the iPhone 7 was able to achieve. What about the Android competition, you ask? Well, the closest any of those has come is Samsung’s Galaxy S8 with 1,945 (that’s not a typo).”

“The iPhone 8’s multi-core score is 8,975, which is 58% better than its predecessor’s,” GSMArena reports. “The Android device that’s scored the best here so far is the Galaxy S8+ with 6,338. That means the next iPhone performs 41% better than its most important Android-based competitor.”

