“A computer hacker has been jailed for two years for masterminding global online attacks as a teenager from his bedroom in Hertfordshire,” BBC News reports. “Adam Mudd, now 20, admitted creating malware in 2013 which was used to carry out 1.7 million cyber attacks.”

“Judge Michael Topolski said Mudd ‘knew full well this was not a game,'” The Beeb reports. “Mudd, who has autism, will serve his sentence in a young offenders institution. The judge said he could not suspend the jail term because he needed the sentence to be a ‘real’ deterrent to others.”

“Mudd was 16 when he developed a programme called Titanium Stresser, the court heard. He set it up using a false name and an address in Manchester,” The Beeb reports. “It had 112,000 registered users, who in turn attacked 666,000 IP addresses globally. The attacks, known as ‘distributed denials of service’, left companies paying millions to defend themselves against it.”

“The teenager earned more than £386,000 worth of US dollars and Bitcoins from selling the programme to international cyber criminals,” The Beeb reports. “The Old Bailey heard that he also personally carried out 594 attacks, including one on West Herts College where he was studying computer science.”

