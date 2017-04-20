“The reason for this is the vastness of Apple’s user base coupled with the loyalty the brand engenders. The company reached one billion active devices more than a year ago and is quite likely to have nearly a billion users,” Dediu writes. “Not just any billion either – the best billion most probably.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hee Haw!
“Let’s look at the next quarter,” Dediu writes. “The company has been very precise with its own offered predictions (guidance) so it’s a simple task to make an accurate forecast.”
Much more — including Dediu’s unit sale estimates for the Mac, iPad, iPhone, and more — in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: As usual, we plan to bring you Apple’s Q217 results as soon as they’re released, right around 4:30pm on May 2nd – just check our home page. Following that, we also plan to cover Apple’s Q217 conference call with live notes starting at 5pm that day.