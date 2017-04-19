“Apple Inc. is expanding the capabilities of its Maps app in Europe to help users charge their electric vehicles or find bike rental hub,” Nate Lanxon reports for Bloomberg.

“The company has added the locations of the U.K.’s electric vehicle charging stations by incorporating data from Munich-based Cirrantic’s Moovility service, which lists re-juicing points for cars made by Tesla and Nissan, among others,” Lanxon reports. “It has also added public bicycle rental and drop-off points to maps of London, New York and Paris in a catch-up to long-time mobile navigation leader Google, which has listed such stations in multiple countries for some time.”

“Apple introduced electric vehicle charging points in Maps in the U.S. in December,” Lanxon reports. “According to data compiled by Zap-Map, there are just under 4,400 locations in Britain for recharging an electric vehicle. More than 3,000 of these will now be marked in Apple Maps. To identify these, Apple is using live data provided by Munich-based Cirrantic GmbH, a mobility services company founded in 2014, and pinpointing EV charge points on a map. Google lists charging points globally but doesn’t explicitly label them with easily identifiable icons.”

