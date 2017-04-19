“Apple will soon dismantle and remove the iconic glass cube entrance at its Fifth Avenue Apple Store in Manhattan, New York, which is in the process of being renovated and expanded,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“On March 16, Apple filed a permit for the ‘full removal of the glass cubical structure at the Apple Store entrance,’ which, according to BuildZoom, was granted on April 17,” Clover reports. “The removal of the cube will cost Apple $2 million, and according to a second source, could commence on May 9.”

“Apple is planning to expand its Fifth Avenue store to double the size of the original location,” Clover reports. “The store is growing from 32,000 square feet to 77,000 square feet, giving Apple more space at its flagship New York location.”

