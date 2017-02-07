“The retailer is expanding its flagship at the General Motors building on Fifth Avenue from its current 32,000-sq.-ft. to over 77,000 sq. ft.,” Wilson reports. “While the store is undergoing the expansion, Apple has temporarily moved into a space in the building that was formerly occupied by FAO Schwarz.”
After Apple moves into their new flagship, Wilson reports, “the former FAO Schwarz store is due to be transformed into an Under Armour flagship.”
“We learned earlier this month that Apple would be temporarily relocating its iconic glass cube store on New York’s Fifth Avenue in order to carry out refurbishments,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “The temporary store is now open, and we’ve now be able to see what the interior looks like.”
“Pingie has a set of photos showing the rather less glamorous exterior and a somewhat more basic interior, with an unfinished concrete floor,” Lovejoy reports. “Apple reportedly argued that the value of the property had been boosted by the presence of its flagship store, turning the location into something of a tourist attraction, and that it shouldn’t have to pay for the impact of its own presence. It was that same boost in rent that drove FAO Schwarz out.”
MacDailyNews Take: The landmark is set to become even landmarkier!
This does bring to mind the bittersweet memory of the last Fifth Avenue renovation: Steve Jobs’ replacement of the glass in his patented glass cube to reduce the number of panes from 90 panes to 15 in 2011.
