“As a competitor to Apple Maps, Google Maps does a pretty great job on iOS,” Rob LeFebvre reports for Engadget.

Now, when using an iOS device, you “can see all of your past Maps destinations in a list called Your Timeline,” LeFebvre reports. “This marks the first time iOS users can access the feature, one that Android and desktop users have had for years.”

LeFebvre reports, “Google has kept track of your whereabouts for a while now, so surfacing the data for users seems like a no-brainer.”

Read more in the full article here.