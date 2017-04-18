Now, when using an iOS device, you “can see all of your past Maps destinations in a list called Your Timeline,” LeFebvre reports. “This marks the first time iOS users can access the feature, one that Android and desktop users have had for years.”
LeFebvre reports, “Google has kept track of your whereabouts for a while now, so surfacing the data for users seems like a no-brainer.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Google has kept track of your whereabouts for a while now, so no using it seems like even more of a no-brainer.
Apple Maps is integrated throughout iOS and macOS. Google Maps is not. Apple values users’ privacy. Google does not. Apple Maps look far better and, very often, work better, too; giving us better routes than Google Maps can manage. That’s why we choose to use Apple Maps on our iOS devices and on our Macs, not Google Maps.
