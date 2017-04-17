“Earlier today, the site released a new software library: emulated programs from Macintosh computers dating from 1984 through 1989,” Liptak reports. “The best part is that you can emulate the programs right in your browser.”
Liptak writes, “It’s a great way to remember computers from long ago, or to get a feel for what the user experience was like if you weren’t around for them.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As The Internet Archive states so succinctly:
“Simple, powerful and a new path in computing, the Macintosh’s graphics-based operating system changed the face of computing permanently.”
The Macintosh Software Library is here.
Direct link to Lode Runner here. 😉
Have fun!