“The Internet Archive is an indispensable resource for web users, backing up websites and documents and providing copies of historical software, such as the earliest home console and arcade games,” Andrew Liptak reports for The Verge. “Now, there’s a new collection that should delight anyone who grew up in the 1980s: an entire cache of Macintosh programs that you can play right in your browser.”

“Earlier today, the site released a new software library: emulated programs from Macintosh computers dating from 1984 through 1989,” Liptak reports. “The best part is that you can emulate the programs right in your browser.”

Liptak writes, “It’s a great way to remember computers from long ago, or to get a feel for what the user experience was like if you weren’t around for them.”

