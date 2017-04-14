“Apple has released new updates for both Final Cut Pro and iMovie for macOS through the Mac App Store,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac.

“iMovie version 10.1.5 for macOS includes a few bug fixes and improvements while Final Cut Pro’s update is a bit more detailed,” Hall reports. “Both Motion and Compressor have also received new improvement updates as well.”

“iMovie for Mac is available for free on new Macs and $4.99 on the Mac App Store for older machines,” Hall reports. “Final Cut Pro is available for $299.99 on the Mac App Store, although Apple recently introduced an education bundle for $199 that also includes Logic and other pro apps.”

Full list of improvements and bug fixes for each app here.

MacDailyNews Take: Ahh, there’s nothing like some Mac love from Apple! As for Final Cut Pro: The best NLE gets even better!