“iMovie version 10.1.5 for macOS includes a few bug fixes and improvements while Final Cut Pro’s update is a bit more detailed,” Hall reports. “Both Motion and Compressor have also received new improvement updates as well.”
“iMovie for Mac is available for free on new Macs and $4.99 on the Mac App Store for older machines,” Hall reports. “Final Cut Pro is available for $299.99 on the Mac App Store, although Apple recently introduced an education bundle for $199 that also includes Logic and other pro apps.”
Full list of improvements and bug fixes for each app here.
MacDailyNews Take: Ahh, there’s nothing like some Mac love from Apple!
As for Final Cut Pro: The best NLE gets even better!
