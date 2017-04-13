“NBC announced an agreement with the board representing its independent TV station affiliates for opting in to NBCUniversal’s distribution deals for new over-the-top streaming services,” Todd Spangler reports for Variety. “The deal also provides a framework for “TV Everywhere” distribution rights for pay-TV subscribers.”

“The pact is supposed to grease the skids for national over-the-top TV services — like DirecTV Now, Dish’s Sling TV, YouTube TV, Sony’s PlayStation Vue and Hulu’s forthcoming live TV service — to acquire rights to stream local TV programming,” Spangler reports. “The goal: to provide a pathway for local stations to internet TV (as opposed to NBC licensing a national feed for its content to OTT providers).”

Spangler reports, “NBC has more than 200 affiliated stations across the U.S., in addition to its owned-and-operated 11 local NBC television stations.”

