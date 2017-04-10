“Has your Mail slowed to a crawl? Has it become so greedy for memory your system sometimes hangs while it tries to send or receive an email?” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “I get this problem from time-to-time so thought I’d jot down a few different ideas that may help you fix it if you encounter it too.”

First, “delete spam messages, delete deleted messages, delete messages you don’t need to keep and make sure your Mac is up to date with current system software,” Evans writes. “Now grab a cup of tea, and let’s begin.”

Evans writes, “The first stop when you are having Mail problems is to Rebuild your Mailbox…”

