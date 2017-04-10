First, “delete spam messages, delete deleted messages, delete messages you don’t need to keep and make sure your Mac is up to date with current system software,” Evans writes. “Now grab a cup of tea, and let’s begin.”
Evans writes, “The first stop when you are having Mail problems is to Rebuild your Mailbox…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A little Mail maintenance can really help.
