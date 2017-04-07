“So it seems fitting to me that I’ll be retiring this coming June, almost exactly 47 years later,” Mossberg writes. “I’ll be hanging it up shortly after the 2017 edition of the Code Conference, a wonderful event I co-founded in 2003 and which I could never have imagined back then in Detroit.”
“I didn’t make this decision lightly or hastily or under pressure. It emerged from months of thought and months of talks with my wise wife, my family, and close friendsI didn’t make this decision lightly or hastily or under pressure. It emerged from months of thought and months of talks with my wise wife, my family, and close friends. It wasn’t prompted by my employer or by some dire health diagnosis. It just seems like the right time to step away. I’m ready for something new.”
MacDailyNews Take: While we had the odd issue with Mossberg’s review style at points over the years, we wish him nothing but the best and a long and happy retirement!
Walt is the Siskel & Ebert of tech reviewers rolled into one.
The end of an era, for sure. Good luck and much health and happiness in your future endeavors, Mr. Mossberg!