Find My iPhone
• View the current or last known location of your AirPods
• Play a sound on one or both AirPods to help you find them
Siri
• Support for paying and checking status of bills with payment apps
• Support for scheduling with ride booking apps
• Support for checking car fuel level, lock status, turning on lights and activating horn with automaker apps
• Cricket sports scores and statistics for Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council
CarPlay
• Shortcuts in the status bar for easy access to last used apps
• Apple Music Now Playing screen gives access to Up Next and the currently playing song’s album
• Daily curated playlists and new music categories in Apple Music
Other improvements and fixes
• Rent once and watch your iTunes movies across your devices
• New Settings unified view for your Apple ID account information, settings and devices
• Hourly weather in Maps using 3D Touch on the displayed current temperature
• Support for searching “parked car” in Maps
• Calendar adds the ability to delete an unwanted invite and report it as junk
• Home app support to trigger scenes using accessories with switches and buttons
• Home app support for accessory battery level status
• Podcasts support for 3D Touch and Today widget to access recently updated shows
• Podcast shows or episodes are shareable to Messages with full playback support
• Fixes an issue that could prevent Maps from displaying your current location after resetting Location & Privacy
• VoiceOver stability improvements for Phone, Safari and Mail
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222