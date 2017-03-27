Worse, 16 percent of the phones it examined had E. coli present. Another study says smartphone displays can be dirtier than a toilet seat,” aselton writes. “Yuck! Here’s how to keep your phone clean.”
• Wash your hands
• Clean the display with a soft cloth
• Use a light disinfectant wipe: Apple advises against using liquids or disinfectants on its devices, so keep that in mind, but the fact is you’re not going to get rid of bacteria without something more powerful than a soft cloth. Lysol disinfectant wipes work well — I’ve been using them on my gadgets for years without issue — and will kill 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria.
• Consider a UV gadget cleaner [Bluelasers Portable UV Light Cell Phone Sterilizer, $35 via Amazon]
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We use Windex (original, blue) – not too much – just a bit on a soft paper towel – then wipe down the iPhone. With our Jet Black iPhone 7 Plus units, every fingerprint is visible, so we like to keep them as clean as possible!
Maybe we’re just lucky, but we’ve never had an issue with a bit of Windex sprayed directly on a paper towel (we use it on our Magic Mouse units, MacBooks, iMacs, Magic Keyboards, Magic Trackpads, etc.)
As always, officially, follow whatever product care guidelines Apple provides.
What do you use to clean your iPhones, Macs, and accessories?