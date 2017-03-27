“Did you know the smartphone in your pocket might be the dirtiest thing on you at any given moment?” Todd Haselton writes for CNBC. “An oft-cited report from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine found that 92 percent of the smartphones it tested were covered with bacteria.”

Worse, 16 percent of the phones it examined had E. coli present. Another study says smartphone displays can be dirtier than a toilet seat,” aselton writes. “Yuck! Here’s how to keep your phone clean.”

• Wash your hands

• Clean the display with a soft cloth

• Use a light disinfectant wipe: Apple advises against using liquids or disinfectants on its devices, so keep that in mind, but the fact is you’re not going to get rid of bacteria without something more powerful than a soft cloth. Lysol disinfectant wipes work well — I’ve been using them on my gadgets for years without issue — and will kill 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria.

• Consider a UV gadget cleaner [Bluelasers Portable UV Light Cell Phone Sterilizer, $35 via Amazon]

Read more in the full article here.