“Recently the folks behind the useful but expensive Parallels Desktop virtualization app released Parallels Desktop Lite, which is available in the Mac App Store,” Keir Thomas writes for Mac Kung Fu.

“Although it requires an in-app purchase if you want to install Windows as a virtual machine, Parallels Desktop Lite is entirely free of charge if you just want to install Linux or macOS as a virtual machine,” Thomas writes. “It’s also quick and easy to use – a far cry from other methods up until now that have been complicated, time-consuming and of dubious legality.”

Thomas writes, “Here are the steps required to create a macOS virtual machine using Parallels Desktop Lite…”

Read more in the full article here.