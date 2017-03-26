“Although it requires an in-app purchase if you want to install Windows as a virtual machine, Parallels Desktop Lite is entirely free of charge if you just want to install Linux or macOS as a virtual machine,” Thomas writes. “It’s also quick and easy to use – a far cry from other methods up until now that have been complicated, time-consuming and of dubious legality.”
Thomas writes, “Here are the steps required to create a macOS virtual machine using Parallels Desktop Lite…”
MacDailyNews Take: Easy!
BTW, for what it does, giving you two (or more) computers for the price of one, Parallels Desktop for Mac is not “expensive” ($99.99 via Amazon).