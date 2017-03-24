“While the available evidence suggests that hackers have not gained direct access to more than 600 million iCloud accounts, some of the sample login credentials supplied by the group have been found to be valid,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “ZDNet, for example, used Apple’s password reset function to test 54 logins supplied by the hackers, and found that all of them worked.”

“Apple has said that there have been no breaches of its own systems, and that the credentials likely came from ‘previously compromised third-party services,'” Lovejoy reports. “Most of the account owners contacted by ZDNet lent weight to this claim… ‘We also asked if their accounts were used on other services, to potentially verify if another site had been compromised. Most of the people we spoke to confirmed that they used their iCloud email address and password on other sites, such as Facebook and Twitter.'”

