“iTunes 12.6 for the Mac adds what Apple dubbed ‘rent once, watch anywhere’ which is exactly what it sounds like,” Gamet reports. “You can watch a movie on any of your devices, not just the one where you made the rental.”
Gamet reports, “The catch is that you’ll need iOS 10.3 for your iPhone or iPad, and tvOS 10.2 for your Apple TV to truly free your movie rentals from a single device, and neither is available yet. ”
MacDailyNews Take: Finally! Well, once the next iOS and tvOS point releases are out of beta.