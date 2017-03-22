“While Apple was painting iPhones red and rolling out new iPads on Tuesday, it also released an update for iTunes that lets you watch movie rentals on any of your devices,” Jeff Gamet reports for The Mac Observer.

“iTunes 12.6 for the Mac adds what Apple dubbed ‘rent once, watch anywhere’ which is exactly what it sounds like,” Gamet reports. “You can watch a movie on any of your devices, not just the one where you made the rental.”

Gamet reports, “The catch is that you’ll need iOS 10.3 for your iPhone or iPad, and tvOS 10.2 for your Apple TV to truly free your movie rentals from a single device, and neither is available yet. ”

Read more in the full article here.