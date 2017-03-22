“Hotels, colleges, enterprises and educators now have a really simple way to deploy Apple TVs across their business: new iOS management software from Jamf, which will introduce zero-day support for Apple’s upcoming iOS 10.3, macOS 10.12.4 and tvOS 10.2 releases,” Jonny Evans reports for Computerworld.

“The move means that businesses can mass deploy, configure and manage app distribution on multiple Apple TVs, rather than needing to manually install and update each one,” Evans reports. “That matters because so many enterprises already use Apple TV, and because in future the Apple product will become the hub for every connected business or home.”

“There are wide implications in [a wide range of] industries. Think, for example, of the hotel industry, where analysts believe Apple and Amazon are battling to dominate voice control,” Evans reports. “The Jamf solution makes it possible to easily deploy and remotely manage an Apple TV in every guest room, which you just can’t do with Amazon Alexa gadgets.”

Read more in the full article here.