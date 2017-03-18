“One of the best things about a Mac is that they often last a long time,” Michael Potuck writes for 9to5Mac.

“While this is a great feature of a quality product, your Mac’s performance may also decrease the longer you own it,” Potuck writes. “And even if you have a new or relatively new Mac you’ll likely find some value in [these] tips.”

“We’re going to take a look at Activity Monitor which is built-in to macOS and provides a great way to check your Mac’s system resources and how it’s doing,” Potuck writes. “It can also give us some direction in improving performance.”

Potuck writes, “Another common thing that will slow down your Mac is your hard drive, particularly if it is a hard disk drive (HDD).”

