“I think we can all agree that it’s about time for an iPad update,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld.

“The most recently updated model, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, is approaching the year-old mark,” Moren writes. “And far be it for me to argue that every Apple product needs to be updated every year, but the iPad, well, the iPad has struggled a bit over the last few years, and it could use a jumpstart.”

“So, assuming that new iPads are coming down the pipeline—and the consensus seems to be that they’ll arrive sooner rather than later—what can we expect?” Moren writes. “Apple’s slowly been transitioning its iPad line to the Pro moniker, starting with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro released in November of 2015. But it’s still not clear what distinguishes a pro iPad: Apple Pencil compatibility? The Smart Connector? Four speakers?”

Read more in the full article here.