“In the latest report of attempted theft at the Deer Park Apple Store, Lake County Sheriff’s officials said Friday that a New York City man was arrested late Thursday for allegedly attempting to open an account using someone else’s identity,” Lake County News-Sun reports.

“Arrested [was] Jose E. Baez-Polanco, 19, of New York, N.Y.,” Lake County News-Sun reports. “‘The investigation revealed Baez-Polanco used a victim’s identity to fraudulently open an credit account and charged a new Apple iPhone to the fraudulent account,'” the statement added, reporting that Baez-Polanco was charged with felony counts of burglary, identity theft and retail theft.”

Lake County News-Sun reports, “Officials report he remained held in Lake County Jail Friday on $100,000 bail and is next due in court on March 14.”

