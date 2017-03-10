“Arrested [was] Jose E. Baez-Polanco, 19, of New York, N.Y.,” Lake County News-Sun reports. “‘The investigation revealed Baez-Polanco used a victim’s identity to fraudulently open an credit account and charged a new Apple iPhone to the fraudulent account,'” the statement added, reporting that Baez-Polanco was charged with felony counts of burglary, identity theft and retail theft.”
Lake County News-Sun reports, “Officials report he remained held in Lake County Jail Friday on $100,000 bail and is next due in court on March 14.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The Apple Deer Park store seems to be a “mecca for bad actors.”
Intern: Keg. Tap. Now!