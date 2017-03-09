Mar 09, 2017 - 03:15 PM UTC — AAPL: 138.29 (-0.71, -0.51%) | NASDAQ: 5834.65 (-2.90, -0.05%)
Thursday, March 9, 2017 · 2:36 pm ·
The Eye-Trunk for iPhone 7 Plus in precious Golden Crocodile leather seen at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show pays a tribute to the House origins as a trunk designer.
More than a protective cover, this new Nicolas Ghesquière statement establishes itself as the ultimate fashionable accessory of the season.
The Eye-Trunk for iPhone 7 Plus also comes in “Monogram Canvas” and “Other Monogram Canvas, each for $1,250.
Eye-Trunk for iPhone 7 Plus in precious Golden Crocodile leather – $5,500,00 via Louis Vuitton
More info, photos, and purchasing information here.
MacDailyNews Take: Can’t choose? Collect them all!