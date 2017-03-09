The Eye-Trunk for iPhone 7 Plus in precious Golden Crocodile leather seen at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show pays a tribute to the House origins as a trunk designer.

More than a protective cover, this new Nicolas Ghesquière statement establishes itself as the ultimate fashionable accessory of the season.

The Eye-Trunk for iPhone 7 Plus also comes in “Monogram Canvas” and “Other Monogram Canvas, each for $1,250.



More info, photos, and purchasing information here.