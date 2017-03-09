“In a 2015 9to5Mac review of the iPhone 7 battery case Jeremy Horwitz stated that ‘apparently hidden within the case is some sort of passive wireless antenna, though Apple provides no documentation on the feature,'” Jack Purcher reports for 9to5Mac.

“Today, the US Patent & Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple,” Purcher reports, “that reveals every geeky detail you’ll ever want to know about the supplementary antenna hidden in their battery case.”

Purcher reports, “Apple’s patent application 20170069955 titled ‘Battery Case with Supplemental Antenna Features for Cellular Telephone’ was filed back in Q3 2015.”



Read more, and see Apple’s patent application illustrations, in the full article here.