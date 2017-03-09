“Today, the US Patent & Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple,” Purcher reports, “that reveals every geeky detail you’ll ever want to know about the supplementary antenna hidden in their battery case.”
Purcher reports, “Apple’s patent application 20170069955 titled ‘Battery Case with Supplemental Antenna Features for Cellular Telephone’ was filed back in Q3 2015.”
MacDailyNews Take: Make fun of its “bump,” bulge,” “plateau,” or whatever you want to call it, but Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case [$89 via Amazon] is the best iPhone battery case on the market.