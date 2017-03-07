“Apple hasn’t officially named the next major version of macOS just yet, but we’ll likely see it debut at WWDC 2017 on June 5 in San Jose,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac.

“While Apple could take this year as the opportunity to jump to macOS 11 and start a new era, one sign discovered by the always detailed blog Pike’s Universum suggests Apple will continue with macOS 10.13 instead,” Hall reports. “The reference was apparently discovered as part of a CatalogURL.”

“It’s not the juiciest development, but it does suggest we may see macOS 10.13 and not macOS 11 in June,” Hall reports. “Apple could always change the version number at any time, of course, and the opportunity to have both macOS 11 and iOS 11 at the same time only happens once.”

