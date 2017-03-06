“The leaked, and unprotected, database is what’s behind the sending of over a billion spam emails every day,” Wilson reports. “But it’s more than a database that has leaked — it’s River City Media’s entire operation. Business plans, HipChat logs, accounts and much more.”
Wilson reports, “It remains to be seen quite what impact this will have on River City Media’s operations, and whether there will be an immediate reduction in the amount of spam flying to inboxes around the world.”
MacDailyNews Take: A pox on the RCM firehose of spam!