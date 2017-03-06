“My normal Apple Watch routine usually consists of waking up between 5 and 7 am and putting it on immediately for all-day fitness tracking, at least a 30-minute workout at some point every day, and dropping it on the charger just before bed around 9 and 11 pm,” Hall writes. “Apple Watch Series 2 running the latest watchOS version usually gets me to around 50% battery life by the end of the day.”
Hall writes, “Ideally, I could routinely recharge while showering as I don’t typically wear Apple Watch in the shower. I’d need to go from whatever percent to 100% in about 30 minutes for this to work, however, and the numbers just aren’t there yet.”
MacDailyNews Take: The answer, short of truly wireless charging, is much faster charging capability as shower time would be the perfect time to recharge for those wishing to use their Apple Watches all day and all night.