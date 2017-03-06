“A common Apple Watch question people ask me is when will Apple add built-in sleep tracking capabilities,” Zac Hall writes for 9to5Mac. “My answer is always ‘soon I hope,’ and watchOS 4 seems like the next opportunity to introduce it. But there are already third-party apps that let you try it now. The problem for me is finding the right time to recharge my Apple Watch when I wear it overnight.”

“My normal Apple Watch routine usually consists of waking up between 5 and 7 am and putting it on immediately for all-day fitness tracking, at least a 30-minute workout at some point every day, and dropping it on the charger just before bed around 9 and 11 pm,” Hall writes. “Apple Watch Series 2 running the latest watchOS version usually gets me to around 50% battery life by the end of the day.”

Hall writes, “Ideally, I could routinely recharge while showering as I don’t typically wear Apple Watch in the shower. I’d need to go from whatever percent to 100% in about 30 minutes for this to work, however, and the numbers just aren’t there yet.”

